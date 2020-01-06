KAEPERNICK: Killing of Soleimani Reveals Racist ‘American Imperialism’

‘You’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Colin Kaepernick, the failed former NFL quarterback turned full-time social-justice warrior, claimed that President Trump’s decision to order the killing of Qassem Soleimani, one of Iran’s top terrorists, is yet another example of racist “American imperialism.”

There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism. — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 4, 2020

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” Kaepernick added in a follow-up tweet. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-SC, responded to Kaepernick’s comments and reminded him that Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers.

“Yeah, he’s a loser on and off the field,” Graham told Fox News. “He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region, he has no idea that they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran and used in Iraq.”

Kaepernick is “un-American” and “racist,” Graham continued.

“He’s a racist. If you’re looking for for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem! It’s the Iranian and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is,” Graham said.

Graham also slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-N.Y., for accusing Trump of committing a “war crime” by threatening to retaliate against Iran if the regime attacks the U.S.

“AOC doesn’t know anything about the law of armed conflict, obviously,” he said, noting that Trump does not need “congressional authorization” to “defend troops in the field in harm’s way.”