KAEPERNICK: Independence Day is a ‘Celebration of White Supremacy’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Failed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick slammed the Fourth of July as a “celebration of white supremacy” this weekend, but had no problem celebrating the holiday when Barack Obama was president.

Independence Day is a sham, Kaepernick claimed on Saturday, arguing that the U.S.’s “commemoration of ‘independence’” ignores America’s original sin: slavery.

Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of “independence”, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all. ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/YCD2SYlgv4 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2020

Just a few years ago, however, Kaepernick had a much different message for Americans:

Happy 4th of july everyone I hope everyone has a blessed day — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) July 4, 2011

Critics were quick to point out this sudden change in tune:

I like this Colin much better…. — Mookie Betts 2034 (for elite prospects) (@servinburgers) July 5, 2020

There are hypocrites and then there are @Kaepernick7 sized hypocrites. — Pastor Greg Locke (@pastorlocke) July 5, 2020

I guess black people werent mistreated in 2011. Lmao. — HopeAlways (@HopealwaysRene) July 5, 2020

This isn’t the only American holiday Kaepernick has insulted. Last year, he referred to Thanksgiving Day as “Unthanksgiving Day,” and accused the U.S. of stealing from and killing Native Americans.

“The US government has stolen over 1.5 billion acres of land from Indigenous people. Thank you to my Indigenous family, I’m with you today and always,” Kaepernick said.

He also claimed that the killing of Iranian terrorist Qassem Soleimani, who murdered hundreds of American soldiers, was just another racist “terrorist attack” the U.S. has committed against people of color.

Kaepernick, who is mixed-race biologically, grew up under the care of affluent, adoptive white parents in suburban California.

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” Kaepernick said.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad. America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”