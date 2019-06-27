2020 Dem Hopeful Backs Subsidized Abortions For Trannies

‘I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom. I believe in reproductive justice…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Julián Castro said the government should subsidize health care plans that include abortions, even for transgender “women,” who are biologically incapable of getting pregnant.

During Wednesday’s Democratic primary debate, NBC moderator Lester Holt asked each of the candidates whether they supported pro-choice policies.

Castro said he did, and then went one step further.

“I don’t believe only in reproductive freedom. I believe in reproductive justice,” Castro said. “What that means is that just because a woman—or let’s also not forget someone in the trans community, a trans female—is poor, doesn’t mean they shouldn’t exercise that right to choose. So I would absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion.”

Castro went on to slam pro-life states for passing legislation that attacked women’s rights, vowing to appoint judges who affirm Roe v. Wade if he wins the election.

Transgender “women” are biological males who identify as females, and thus can’t get pregnant or have an abortion.

Abortion rights have been one of the hottest subjects of debate as the 2020 election cycle progresses, with each Democratic candidate trying to out-progress each other in terms of how far they’re willing to go to protect abortion.

Each of the candidates on the debate stage vowed to fully cover abortions in various health care packages.

Castro’s campaign has had a slow start, and his policy proposals continue to get more and more radical.

He proposes decriminalizing illegal immigration completely, and also introduced a massive public-housing entitlement plan to guarantee housing for low-income Americans.

As part of the plan, Castro proposed tripling the government’s homeless assistance grants to $7.5 billion.

He would also offer a new tax credit for low- and middle-income tenants whose rent exceeds 30 percent of their income.