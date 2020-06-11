Judicial Watch Asks D.C. Mayor for Go Ahead to Paint Its Motto on Street

‘If we are unlawfully denied access and face viewpoint discrimination, we are prepared to go to court…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser turned a public street into a “Black Lives Matter” protest, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked her to let the organization paint its motto on a Capitol Hill street.

Fitton sent a letter on June 10 to Bowser and Karl Racine, the D.C. Attorney General, with the request. He asked for a response within 3 days, Judicial Watch reported.

He asked if Judicial Watch could paint “Because No One Is Above the Law!” nearby his organization’s offices on Independence Avenue SW, between 2nd and 4th Streets SW.

The message would be painted in the same font and color that activists painted “Black Lives Matter = Defund the Police,” which Bowser approved, NPR reported.

“If we are unlawfully denied access and face viewpoint discrimination, we are prepared to go to court to vindicate our First Amendment rights,” he said.

Fitton said JW’s motto applies to current affairs in the United States, and Democrats frequently used the phrase during the Ukraine impeachment affair.

“Our motto is “Because No One Is Above the Law!” – a message that is particularly relevant today because it applies equally to law enforcement and public official as well as to protesters, looters, and rioters,” he said.

Fitton said JW would cover the cost of painting the motto, even though Bowser used public employees and funds to tag the Black Lives Matter slogan near the White House.

“…we would likely need the assistance of the DC Government to aid in traffic diversion and parking restrictions while the painting is completed,” he said. “Of course, the painting could be completed when traffic is typically light, as was done with the ‘Black Lives Matter’ message.”