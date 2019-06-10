GOP Sens. Oppose Trump Judicial Nom. Who Compared Catholic Couple to KKK, Imams

‘You can represent a client very vigorously without stooping to personal insults and to really vicious, in this case, anti-faith attacks…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Some Republican senators oppose President Donald Trump’s judicial nominee for a Michigan federal district court, insisting the candidate has anti-Christian beliefs and does not respect religious liberty.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said Michael Bogren, the nominee for the District Court for the Western District of Michigan, displayed hostility toward a Catholic couple who declined to host a same-sex wedding on their property, Politico reported.

Bogren signed a motion to defend East Lansing, Michigan, against the Catholic couple, who sued the city after being barred from the public farmer’s market for declining to host a same-sex marriage.

The motion compared faith-based opposition to same-sex marriage with the KKK opposing interracial marriage.

It also compared the Catholic couple to imams who would refuse to enroll women in driver’s education courses.

“To repeatedly compare this family to the KKK, to compare them to radical Muslim imams who want to take rights away from women … these are inflammatory remarks and they were meant to be inflammatory,” Hawley said.

Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Thom Tillis of North Carolina said they, too, will vote against Bogren’s confirmation.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-SC; John Kennedy, R-La; and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said they will continue to think about it.

Conservative groups such as Judicial Crisis Network, Heritage Action and Conservative Action Project either oppose Bogren’s confirmation or have criticized his views.

Michigan’s two Democratic Senators, Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters, support Bogren.

“This is somebody with a 30-year legal career who was strongly recommended by a bipartisan committee in Michigan, and he’s a Republican nominee,” Stabenow said. “I’m surprised that there would be this kind of reaction to him.”

Bogren’s supporters argue that it sets a dangerous precedent to condemn judicial nominees for arguments they made in defense of their clients.

Hawley said Bogren went beyond defending his client.

“You can represent a client very vigorously without stooping to personal insults and to really vicious, in this case, anti-faith attacks,” he said.

Trump has not responded to the criticism against Bogren.