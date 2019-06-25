Conservative Group Demands 2020 Dems Reveal Secret List of Judicial Nominees

‘Trump released his list. Why won’t you?’…

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) A conservative watchdog is calling on 2020 Democratic candidates to release its “secret list” of potential Supreme Court nominees.

The Judicial Crisis Network (JCN) launched a two-week $1.1 million national ad campaign calling on Democratic presidential candidates to be transparent with their plans for the judiciary.

The campaign cites President Trump’s decision to release his nominee list during the 2016 campaign.

“Trump released his list. Why won’t you?” the ad states.

“President Trump was open and honest with the American people and has kept his promise. He released his list of judges, but Joe Biden and other Democrats running for president have yet to reveal theirs,” JCN’s chief counsel and policy director Carrie Severino said in a statement.

“Democratic candidates and liberal groups are campaigning to pack the courts with liberal judges, while keeping their list secret. Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden and all Democratic presidential candidates should stop hiding and release their list of potential Supreme Court nominees so the American people can judge for themselves,” she continued.

JCN’s demand comes after a New York Times report that liberal activists have identified dozens of potential judicial vacancies that could reverse the growing conservative presence in the courts.

Nearly 100 federal judges nominated by Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton would be eligible for semiretirement if a Democrat takes the White House in 2020, the Times said.

“It is essential to be ready on Day 1 of a new administration with names to fill every vacancy,” Nan Aron, the president of the Alliance for Justice, a liberal judicial advocacy group, said. “This is to start identifying people so the new president won’t waste a minute in addressing this need.”

Aron’s advocacy group has more than 30 law professors and lawyers that scout out potential nominees.

“The progressive organizations and individuals have traditionally weighed in on judicial nominations and the confirmation process when Democrats were in the White House, but this represents a much more concerted effort than in the past,” the Times reported.