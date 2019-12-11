Judge Blocks Trump Admin from Using Military Funds for Border Wall

Pelosi and Schumer praise decision…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A federal judge in Texas blocked the Trump administration from reallocating military construction funds to pay for the construction of the southern border wall.

The Pentagon had authorized the use of $3.6 billion to help pay for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, but El Paso County and the Border Network for Human Rights sued the administration, arguing that President Trump overstepped his authority by “declaring a national emergency and violating laws of Congress limiting funds for barriers at the United States-Mexico border.”

U.S. District Judge David Briones agreed and ruled that Trump cannot use military funds for the construction of a border wall.

Brione’s ruling leaves in place, however, the drug interdiction funds the Supreme Court allowed to be used earlier this year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Briones’s ruling as “a victory for the rule of law, our Constitution, and our American democracy.”

“Once again, the courts have resoundingly ruled against the President’s attempt to negate our system of separation of powers, which is the genius of our Constitution, by assaulting Congress’s exclusive constitutional power of the purse,” she said in a statement. “Despite what the President may think, Article II does not mean that he can ‘do whatever he wants.'”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer agreed and said the ruling “confirms the president’s national emergency declaration” was an attempt “to steal funds from military families” and “an outrageous power grab.”

The Pentagon has made it clear that the use of military funds “will not affect military preparedness, nor impact service member benefits.

“The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements,” spokesman Tom Crosson said.