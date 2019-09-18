MSNBC’s Joy Reid: White Christian Men Plotting U.S. Apartheid to ‘Maintain Power’

‘They’re not afraid of it, and they’re increasingly open about it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) MSNBC’s Joy Reid claimed “wealthy white Christians” are willing to enact policies similar to “apartheid” to “maintain power.”

Speaking during a panel at an event for the American Federation of Teachers union, Reid claimed our democracy is “in peril” because of “fundamentalist,” “white Christian men and Christian Americans.”

“No country is an eternal democracy. Democracy is extremely fragile, and multiracial democracy is so fragile, we’re practically the only one that’s pulled it off,” Reid said.

“This is a very difficult thing to maintain. And when you have a very determined minority, in this case wealthy white men and wealthy, white Christian men and Christian Americans who are of the fundamentalist variety, who are very clear that no matter what happens, if they have to pull the South Africa model to maintain power forever, they will do it,” Reid said.

Reid claimed, without evidence, that Republicans already had begun suppressing minority voters. “They’re not afraid of it, and they’re increasingly open about it,” she said. “And Donald Trump is merely the avatar for this. He didn’t create it, he simply benefited from it.”

Elections are no longer “free and fair,” Reid said, urging Democrats to “wake up” and “stop treating these elections as just a foregone conclusion that you can fix.”

Reid has accused Republicans of “apartheid” before, claiming ICE’s arrest of illegal immigrants is a violation of U.S. laws.



President Donald Trump blasted Reid on Twitter over the weekend.

Who the hell is Joy-Ann Reid? Never met her, she knows ZERO about me, has NO talent, and truly doesn’t have the “it” factor needed for success in showbiz. Had a bad reputation, and now works for the Comcast/NBC losers making up phony stories about me. Low Ratings. Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2019

Outside of her network, Reid notoriously came under fire in 2017 when past blog posts from her personal site surfaced which espoused homophobia and other bigoted views.

She initially denied having made them and claimed her account had been hacked. She later apologized, and the network declined to discipline her for the scandal.