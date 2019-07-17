Journalists Find Bernie Sanders ‘Annoying;’ He Thinks They Talk about ‘Stupid Stuff’

‘When the poor get richer and the rich get poorer … I will change what I am saying…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Journalists covering the presidential campaign of socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., think he’s “annoying” and unserious, according to Sanders’s campaign manager Faiz Shakir.

“This isn’t intended to be a sweeping generalization of all journalists,” Shakir said, according to Politico, “but there are a healthy number who just find Bernie annoying, discount his seriousness, and wish his supporters and movement would just go away.”

Journalists said Sanders may be hurting himself by shying away from controversial breaking news topics, Politico reported.

Instead, Sanders remains committed to the same talking points he has embraced his entire career: corporate greed and wealth inequality.

Sanders “wants to talk about what he wants to talk about, when he wants to talk about it,” said a reporter who covered him in 2016 and 2019.

“And he doesn’t see the value of talking to reporters about what they want to talk about because, in part, he thinks they’re going to talk about what he considers stupid stuff.”

Sanders can no longer claim, as he did during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, that the media ignores him.

He’s receiving more coverage than any Democratic candidate in the primary except former Vice President Joe Biden, the current front-runner.

Yet, Sanders and his team complain that the coverage is negative or dismissive.

Dan Pfeiffer, a former senior adviser to President Barack Obama, said Sanders finds himself in a dilemma.

Pfeiffer said he cannot, like President Donald Trump, complain outright that the media hates him and everything he stands for. Nobody would buy it.

“The right has had unbelievable success working the refs by calling the mainstream media biased against them,” Pfeiffer said.

“Unfortunately for the Sanders campaign, the press too often considers complaints from the left as validation of their objectivity and complaints from the right as something worth addressing to prove their objectivity.”

On “Good Morning America” last week, host George Stephanopoulos gave Sanders the opportunity to break outside his talking points and tell the American people about himself.

He said the media should focus on what candidate’s want to do to “transform the country.”

“When the poor get richer and the rich get poorer, when all of our people have healthcare as a right, when we are leading the world in the fight against climate change, you know what? I will change what I am saying,” Sanders said, echoing the past four years of calls for socialism.