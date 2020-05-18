Jim Jordan: State Dept. Docs Show ‘Whistleblower’ Involved in Burisma Dealings

‘Contemporaneous visitor logs confirm that numerous Ukrainian officials were present at the White House on the day of the meeting…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said that documents he requested from the State Department will reveal a connection between the so-called whistleblower in President Donald Trump’s impeachment saga and the corruption in Ukraine that Trump initially sought to investigate, WND reported.

The allegations revolve around partisan CIA analyst Eric Ciaramella, who is presumed to have filed the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Jordan said that State Department documents reveal that Ciaramella “also played a role in facilitating the Obama–Biden Administration’s interactions with the Ukrainian government relating to Burisma and Hunter Biden.”

Jordan—the ranking minority member of the House Judiciary Committee and head of the conservative Freedom Caucus—requested the documents last week.

He said that Ciaramella, while temporarily working for the National Security Council, hosted a meeting between Ukrainian prosecutors and White House officials.

They reportedly discussed concerns that Hunter Biden’s lucrative position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company, would undermine Ukraine’s efforts to prosecute the company for corruption.

Jordan said “contemporaneous visitor logs confirm that numerous Ukrainian officials were present at the White House on the day of the meeting.”

Sometime after this conversation, then-Vice President Joe Biden engaged in a quid pro quo. He told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko that he had to fire the top Ukranian prosecutor to receive $1 billion in loan guarantees from the United States.

Poroshenko obeyed and fired the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

Hunter Biden earned at least $3 million while serving on Burisma’s board for five years, from 2014 to 2019, despite having no prior experience in the natural gas industry or knowledge of Ukraine.

Jordan said the documents could help uncover “a broad effort by Burisma to bring in well-connected Democrats during a period when the company was facing investigations backed not just by domestic Ukrainian forces but by officials in the Obama Administration.”

Jordan’s request comes after a tranche of State Department files obtained by watchdog Citizens United via a Freedom of Information Act request showed that then-Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch likely had more knowledge of the Obama Administration’s pressure campaign than she revealed during her impeachment testimony.

The Senate has also promised to conduct an extensive oversight probe into the corruption, which may include subpoenaing Blue Star, the U.S.-based consulting firm that lobbied on Burisma’s behalf with the Obama State Department.