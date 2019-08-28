BIDEN: White People Are ‘The Reason We Have Institutional Racism’

‘I’ve never, ever, ever in my entire life been in a circumstance where I’ve ever felt uncomfortable being in the black community…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Presidential hopeful Joe Biden claimed white people are “the reason we have institutional racism,” arguing that if it weren’t for Caucasians, racism wouldn’t exist.

During a press conference with African–American reporters, Biden declared that racism is “overwhelmingly a white man’s problem visited on people of color.” President Donald Trump has only made the problem worse, he added.

“What presidents say matter … They can make markets rise and fall. They can send people to war. They can, in fact, also appeal to the worst damn instincts of human nature,” said Biden, whose own misstatements and gaffes have threatened to derail his front-runner status in the Democratic primaries.

“White folks are the reason we have institutional racism. There has always been racism in America. White supremacists have always existed, they still exist,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “The only way you deal with it is you attack it, you expose it, you embarrass … You call them out. Most of all, you call them out to our children.”

Biden went on to boast about his own record in the African–American community, citing his support among black voters and his criminal justice record.

“The bad news is I have a long record. The good news is I have a long record,” Biden said when asked about his enduring support among black voters.

“People know me — at least they think they know me. I think after all this time, I think they have a sense of what my character is, who I am,” he added. “I’ve never, ever, ever in my entire life been in a circumstance where I’ve ever felt uncomfortable being in the black community.”

Without directly calling her out, Biden referenced Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who criticized him during the first primary debate, claiming “a lot of people haven’t spent much time in the [black] community.”

Harris, who considers herself black, has been questioned over her claims of facing discrimination having come from well-to-do Jamaican and Indian parents who immigrated to the U.S. for prominent university jobs. She spent much of her childhood in Canada.

“All I know is I don’t think anybody in the community thinks I am [a racist].” Biden said. “I don’t think anyone thinks that about me.”