Media Admits: Biden’s Agenda ‘Far More Liberal’ than Hillary’s

‘Biden’s current set of policy prescriptions would likely be considered radical if they had been proposed in any previous Democratic presidential primary…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Former Vice President Joe Biden is not a moderate, despite what the far left and the mainstream media keep saying.

McClatchy DC Bureau, a left-leaning news outlet, said in a Sept. 10 article that former Vice President Joe Biden is “labeled a moderate,” even though “his agenda is far more liberal than Hillary Clinton’s.”

Reporter Alex Roarty noted that Biden has fallen in line with radical progressives on climate change, criminal justice and health care.

“There’s no doubt people like Joe Biden are moving with the times in our party, and our party has moved to the left,” said Matt Bennett, co-founder of the center-left think tank Third Way. “You’d have to be insane to deny it.”

McClatchy’s review of Biden’s policy agenda found that he is about as progressive as Sens. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., though he has not embraced the extreme socialist proposals of Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

“Still, Biden’s current set of policy prescriptions would likely be considered radical if they had been proposed in any previous Democratic presidential primary,” Roarty wrote. “That’s especially clear in comparison to Clinton’s 2016 platform.”

Hillary Clinton wanted to continue to transform American health insurance into a single-payer system, but she advocated slowly moving toward that goal with policies including “offering a public insurance plan for Americans enrolled in the health care exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act” and letting “adults older than 55 buy into Medicare.”

Biden, on the other hand, wants to give a government health insurance option to American citizens, even those who currently earn health insurance through their employer, and illegal aliens. He would increase subsidies on those plans as well.

Regarding climate change, Clinton said the federal government would spend $60 billion to “make the U.S. 80% carbon-free by 2050,” whereas Biden plans to spend $1.7 trillion to accomplish net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“The election of Donald Trump changed the perception of what was politically possible, and created new openings for ambitious ideas,” said Jacob Leibenluft, who was a senior policy adviser on Clinton’s 2016 campaign.

Biden has nonetheless sought to have it both ways—referring to himself at times as “Middle Class Joe” and emphasizing his supposed blue-collar appeal even after a political career spanning more than four decades in Washington, D.C.