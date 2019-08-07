Joaquin Castro Doxes Trump Donors for ‘Fueling a Campaign of Hate’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, doxed 44 San Antonio citizens who contributed the maximum amount to President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, accusing them of “fueling a campaign of hate.”

Joaquin Castro, not to be confused with his identical twin brother Julian Castro, a Democratic presidential candidate, published the donors’ names, occupations, and places of work on Monday, Dallas News reported.

Joaquin is campaign chairman for Julian’s campaign.

Sad to see so many San Antonians as 2019 maximum donors to Donald Trump — the owner of ⁦@BillMillerBarBQ⁩, owner of the ⁦@HistoricPearl, realtor Phyllis Browning, etc⁩. Their contributions are fueling a campaign of hate that labels Hispanic immigrants as ‘invaders.’ pic.twitter.com/YT85IBF19u — Joaquin Castro (@Castro4Congress) August 6, 2019

Tim Murtaugh, the director of communications for Trump’s reelection campaign, asked for Joaquin to apologize and for Julian to “disavow” the tweet.

“How low have Dems sunk?” Murtaugh tweeted on Tuesday. “This is Joaquin Castro, Congressman & chair of his brother’s campaign. Naming private citizens & their employers, targeting them for political views and exercising 1st Amendment rights.”

Rep. Chip Roy, an Austin Republican, told his constituents he had their backs.

“I will fight for freedom for you, including making sure you are not doxxed by public officials,” Roy said. “Let’s re-claim America from the clutches of hopelessly political leftists who prefer sanctuary & tent cities to strong communities.

Castro received the information from the Federal Election Commission website, where donor information is publicly available.

He appears to have hoped to link Trump’s campaign to the El Paso shooter’s manifesto that warned about the “Hispanic invasion of Texas,” Dallas News reported.

Castro and the mainstream media have tried to demolish the distinction between legal and illegal immigration.

Trump has never said that legal Hispanic immigrants are invading the country. He has said, however, that criminal illegal aliens are invading our borders.

By definition, Hispanic migrants who illegally enter the United States are invaders, since they participate in “an unwelcome intrusion into another’s domain.” By definition, Hispanic migrants who legally enter the United States are not invaders.