Disgraced Former ESPN Host Says Black Athletes Should Leave White Colleges
‘Disrupt the reign of an ‘amateur’ sports system that uses the labor of black folks to make white folks rich…’
(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former ESPN host Jemele Hill wants black athletes to leave white colleges.
In an article for The Atlantic — her first as a staff writer — Hill argued that black athletes help line the pockets of white university elites who just want to “showcase” them.
And as “racial tension” continues to rise in the U.S., black students should move to African-American colleges where they tend to “feel safer, both physically and emotionally,” Hill wrote.
“If promising black student athletes chose to attend [black colleges] in greater numbers, they would, at a minimum, bring some welcome attention and money to beleaguered black colleges, which invested in black people when there was no athletic profit to reap. More revolutionarily, perhaps they could disrupt the reign of an ‘amateur’ sports system that uses the labor of black folks to make white folks rich,” Hill wrote.
This is hardly Hill’s first controversial take.
In February, she appeared to endorse the idea of President Trump’s assassination.
In response to a tweet about how Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should embarrass Trump, Hill responded: “Nah, she gotta yell: GETCHO HAND OUT MY POCKET,” referencing the phrase shouted just moments before Malcolm X was assassinated.
After facing severe backlash, Hill apologized, saying she would “never call for violence against him, or any person. I apologize for breathing life into such an absurd assumption.”
Hill has also accused Trump of being a “white supremacist” and a “bigot” who is “unqualified and unfit to be president.”
Hill frequently touches on race-related issues.
She recently blasted NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley for his criticism of Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL star known for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice.
During a recent interview, Wiley said he believed Kaepernick was wrong to kneel because he doesn’t truly understand the “black struggle,” because Kaepernick is mixed race and was raised by a white family.
Hill said Wiley is entitled to his opinion, but added she was disappointed for “pivoting the conversation to kind of an ignorant place,” according to TMZ.