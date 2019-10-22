CNN Analyst Regrets Covering Clinton’s Private Email Server Scandal

TOOBIN: ‘I think I paid too much attention to them…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) CNN’s Jeffrey Toobin said he regrets devoting his attention to Hillary Clinton’s private email server scandal.

The network’s legal analyst was one of the first Democratic journalists to question Clinton’s story, but he now regrets doing so.

Toobin’s admission comes just one week after a State Department report found “no persuasive evidence” that Clinton mishandled confidential information on the server.

“I talked about the emails here at CNN, I wrote about it in The New Yorker,” he said on CNN yesterday. “And I think I paid too much attention to them and I regret that.”

Note the mostly buried news that State Dept closed @HillaryClinton email probe with this verdict: no big deal. As a journalist, I regret my role in blowing this story out of proportion.https://t.co/Ls7zto7uDJ — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) October 21, 2019

Reactions to Toobin’s original reporting fell into two categories, he told Politico: Either “Thank for saying this,” or “You’re a jerk, you shouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

Toobin said he doesn’t regret reporting the details of Clinton’s email scandal, but he did say the volume of coverage he gave to it was too much.

“I think I got into the trap of false equivalence during the 2016 campaign,” Toobin said. “Comparing Donald Trump’s record of ethical problems with Hillary’s emails lent a misleading impression. And I have to say, I am determined not to do that again to the extent that I can.

“I am going to try to look at corruption and ethics issues each on their own rather than trying to create some sort of equivalence that isn’t there.”

An internal investigation in the State Department found last week that 38 people had violated proper protocol regarding the use of the server and warned of an “increased degree of risk,” but noted that there had not been a “systemic misuse” of classified information.

“While there were some instances of classified information being inappropriately introduced into an unclassified system in furtherance of expedience, by and large, the individuals interviewed were aware of security policies and did their best to implement them in their operations,” the report stated.