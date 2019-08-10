Accused Billionaire Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead

Body was discovered hanging in Manhattan jail cell at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday…

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Word broke on Saturday morning that disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, 66, was dead.

Epstein was discovered around 7:30 a.m. Saturday after apparently hanging himself in his New York jail cell while facing allegations of sex-trafficking minors to the rich and powerful, according to The Daily Mail.

The news came a day after a major release of documents outed some of his rich and powerful clients according to one of the victims, who alleged that former Gov. Bill Richardson, D-NM; former Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell, D-Maine; and Great Britain’s Prince Andrew—once third in line for the throne—were all among the clients.

The accuser named Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz also, although the famous liberal lawyer had pointed to an email among the court documents that seemed to be exculpatory.

The other prominent accused men also denied encounters with the victim or having known that Epstein, with whom they associated, might be involved in illegal activity.

The two most prominent of Epstein’s associates—former President Bill Clinton and current President Donald Trump—were not among those implicated in the release.

However, the speculation over what Epstein himself might reveal in testimony if compelled led many to wonder following a previous prison suicide attempt if the billionaire investor might be the target of a hit.

The scandal-prone Clinton, who flew on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” airplane roughly two dozen times—and is believed to have visited his Florida mansion and private island retreat—has been linked in the past to a number of suspicious deaths, with many online sites documenting the names.

In addition to Trump having been a personal acquaintance who attended some of Epstein’s parties, former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta became enmeshed in the Epstein scandal earlier this year, when attorneys in New York first announced their federal charges and arrested him.

Acosta had been a U.S. attorney in Florida when the state brought charges against him in 2006. Fearing that the case might not result in jail time, Acosta offered a plea deal to Epstein that would assure a conviction and restitution for victims while agreeing not to bring federal charges.

Epstein ultimately was given just over a year in prison on those sex-trafficking charges, much of which he was allowed to serve from his home while conducting business.

Acosta resigned earlier this year as many in the media began to scrutinize and criticize his decision.