Jamaican Republican Steps Up to Challenge AOC For Her Seat

‘Instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, has a new primary challenger: New York businesswoman Scherie Murray, a Jamaican immigrant who is revered in her state’s Republican Party.

Murray, 38, told Fox News that she plans to challenge Ocasio–Cortez as a Republican to restore some sense of order to the overwhelmingly Democratic congressional district.

“There is a crisis in Queens, and it’s called AOC,” Murray said. “And instead of focusing on us, she’s focusing on being famous. Mainly rolling back progress and authoring the job-killing Green New Deal and killing the Amazon New York deal.

“Your representative in Washington chooses self-promotion over service, conflict over constituents, resistance over assistance,” Murray said in her campaign video. “Queens and the Bronx needs someone who will create jobs instead of turning them away.”

Murray said AOC’s socialist policies and far-left identity politics were toxic to American culture.

“I think it’s far, far to the left and it isn’t connecting with everyday Americans,” she said.

All of AOC’s proposals, like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal, fail to resonate among average, middle class Americans, she added.

Four other Republicans have also stepped up to challenge Ocasio–Cortez, but as of yet, she doesn’t have a Democratic primary challenger.

Murray said she is confident that a Republican can win the liberal district, as long as it’s the right candidate.

She is reportedly in talks with the national GOP, who could endorse her within the next few months. And as recent polls indicate, AOC’s far-left rhetoric is disturbing and divisive to voters who largely disapprove of the freshman Democrat.

“A Republican can win the district,” Murray said. “There is an absolute path to victory when you look at a general election campaign.”