Iowa Mosques Serve as Caucus Locations, as Socialist Sanders Attracts Muslims

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Mosques were used as caucus locations for the first time ever on Monday in Iowa‘s 2020 Democratic caucuses.

As one of the five mosques that served as caucus locations, the Muslim Community Organization in Des Moines attracted many Muslim voters, who came out strongly in support of Sen. Bernie Sanders, a socialist, Huffington Post reported.

The attendants passed a poster for Sanders as they entered the mosque, took off their shoes, and prayed before splitting off into corners to support their preferred candidate.

Aws Saeed, 21, stood out as one of four Democrats caucusing for Andrew Yang, who advocates for a massive welfare state through what he calls the “Freedom Dividend,” a $1,000 per-month payment to every American citizen.

Saeed attempted to attract the more than 100 Sanders supporters with Yang’s enticing promise of free money, but he was unsuccessful.

Most Democrats have courted Muslim voters, but Sanders seems to have gained the most traction, in part due to the influence of Muslim Reps. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., both of whom endorsed him.

Tlaib, who calls Allah a “She,” and Omar both embrace their identity as Muslims and radical left-wing policies, including open borders and abortion on-demand.

Sanders also nabbed the endorsement of Iowa’s lone Muslim in the state legislature, Rep. Ako Abdul–Samad.

The five mosques were approved as satellite caucuses, meaning that participants had greater flexibility in deciding when to hold the event.

Ghazala Salam, the president and founder of the Muslim Caucus, a group that advocates political participation among Iowa’s American Muslim community, said the acceptance of mosques as caucus locations lays “the ground for the rest of the country.”

“To me, it shows we’re being included in the political process and that our voice and vote matters,” he said.