Intelligence IG Withholds Info from Republican-Led Senate; But He Gave It to Schiff

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., laid into the intelligence community’s Inspector General, Michael Atkinson, for concealing important information from the Senate Intelligence Committee about the anonymous Ukraine whistleblower, that he willingly gave the Adam Schiff-led House Intelligence Committee.

In a scathing letter, Cotton said Atkinson should answer Senate Republicans’ questions about the whistleblower complaint or face the repercussions.

“I’m dissatisfied, to put it mildly, with your refusal to answer my questions, while more fully briefing the three-ring circus that the House Intelligence Committee has become,” he wrote.

New information has emerged about the whistleblower that suggests he or she has a connection to a 2020 Democratic candidate.

This could mean the whistleblower has a conflict of interest and political bias.

At least three sources confirmed earlier this week that Atkinson had indeed disclosed to the Democrat-led House Intelligence Committee the whistleblower’s alleged connection to a presidential candidate of the opposite party.

But in his closed-door Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Wednesday, Atkinson reluctant to explain what kind of political bias he was referring to in his August letter.

Instead, Atkinson claimed the only political bias he discovered was that the whistleblower is a registered Democrat.

“Your disappointing testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee on September 26 was evasive to the point of being insolent and obstructive,” Cotton wrote. “Despite repeated questions, you refused to explain what you meant in your written report by ‘indicia of an arguable political bias on the part of the Complainant in favor of a rival political candidate’…Yet you moralized about how you were duty bound not to share even a hint of this political bias with us.”

Cotton said the American people deserve to know more about the whistleblower if Democrats are going to move forward with impeachment.

“Why did you refuse to answer my questions at the Sept. 26 hearing?” Cotton asked, demanding that Atkinson identify any Democratic candidate who has or had a professional relationship with the whistleblower. “This information is urgently relevant for the American people and their elected representatives to evaluate the complainant’s credibility and to determine whether the House’s so-called impeachment inquiry has been, in reality, a well-coordinated partisan attack from the beginning.”