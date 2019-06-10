Inslee, Gore Upset that DNC Refuses to Host Climate Debate

Claims global warming is ‘top issue’ for Democrat voters…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The DNC announced June 5 that it will not host a single-issue debate about climate change, prompting apocalyptic cries from Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee that “We are running out of time.”

Inslee, the governor of Washington state, has staked his presidential campaign on the topic of climate change and his plan for “An Evergreen Economy for America.”

Democratic voters say that climate change is their top issue; the Democratic National Committee must listen to the grassroots of the party. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

A CNN poll from April this year found that 82 percent of registered Democratic voters thought climate change is “very important,” The Hill reported.

Single-payer health care ranked as the second-to-top priority, with 75 percent of voters viewing it as very important.

We are running out of time. We’ve kicked the can down the road for too long. The climate crisis merits a full discussion of our plans, not a short exchange of talking points. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 5, 2019

Inslee needs a climate debate to stand out.

He’s currently stuck at about 1 percent in Iowa polls, but he qualified for the first 2020 Democratic primary debate.

Climate-change alarmist Al Gore helped Inslee pressure the DNC for refusing to host a climate debate

It’s a mistake for the @DNC to refuse to hold a #ClimateDebate, on the most critical issue of this election. Why wouldn’t the party listen to its voters and give a platform to Dem candidates’ ideas on the #1 issue, to contrast with this President’s denial? — Al Gore (@algore) June 6, 2019

Inslee said he will continue to pressure the DNC into hosting a climate-change debate.

“Today, I am calling on my fellow presidential candidates to urge the DNC to reconsider its position on a climate debate,” Inslee said, according to Mashable. “Together, we can speak to the DNC with a loud voice: We need a full-length debate on the climate crisis.”

Given the DNC’s effort in 2016 to ensure former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Democratic nomination, some people have suggested the DNC refuses to hold a climate change debate to protect former Vice President Joe Biden.

“It is designed specifically to protect Vice President Biden from being exposed either on his right or his left,” Mike McKenna, a Republican strategist, told The Daily Caller News Foundation.