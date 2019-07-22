INHOFE: EPA Report Shows America’s Environment Great Again

‘Based on what you see in the media, you’d think the president turned his back on the environment, but it’s been just the opposite…’

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) A new report from the Environmental Protection Agency shows promising trends in the fight against pollution—leading some GOP senators to suggest that President Donald Trump is making America’s environment great again.

The agency recently released its 2019 Air Trends Report, which shows that between 1970 and 2018, the emissions levels of six major pollutants dropped by 74 percent, while the United States economy grew 275 percent.

In a floor speech, Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., stated that Trump’s administration may go down as one of the most environmentally-friendly in the country’s history.

“[W]e have a White House dedicated to clean air, land and water by cutting excessive, duplicative regulations,” said Inhofe.

“Based on what you see in the media, you’d think the president turned his back on the environment, but it’s been just the opposite. We’re seeing significant progress in environmental protection that we have not seen in any other administration.”

Inhofe said naysayers maintain that protecting the environment while growing the economy just can’t be done—but that the United States has done just that over the past 50 years.

He noted that, despite the drop in emissions, the United States became the world’s leading producer of oil and natural gas in 2018, the first time in 75 years.

“[T]his administration has proven that we don’t have to impose massive tax increases or irregulatory burdens in order to reduce pollution,” he added. “We are reducing pollution, clearly.”

Inhofe said environmentalists and Democrats should be praising the president for making progress on the environment—but instead, they’re pushing for the so-called Green New Deal.

“We’ve all heard about the Green New Deal and what it’s going to be doing,” Inhofe said. “It’s a little $93 trillion program that is being promoted by a lot of the liberals around this environment here in Washington.”

The senior senator from Oklahoma said the true intent of the Green New Deal isn’t bettering the environment but implementing socialism.

He said today’s Democrats are even more radical than President Barack Obama, whom he credited for at least being “honest” about his war on fossil fuels.

Inhofe called on his Democratic colleagues to reject “radical, socialist environmental policies” and to “come back to reality” and support President Trump’s approach, which he called very effective.

Inhofe was not the only senator who had praise for the president. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Mike Braun, R-Ind., who both chair important environmental committees, also lauded Trump’s performance.

“America leads the world in keeping our air clean and our economy growing,” said Barrasso, who is chairman of the Subcommittee on Environment and Public Works.

He asserted that new technologies like carbon capture and greater nuclear power capabilities would help both create jobs and reduce emissions.

“Free-market innovation, not government regulation, is key to continuing America’s momentum,” he declared.

Braun, who chairs the Subcommittee on Clean Air and Nuclear Safety, noted that Trump’s success in office was a clear contrast to his predecessor.

“Unlike the previous administration who drove an environmental policy that suffocated rural America, this report reaffirms the environmental success of President Trump which includes clean air, clean water, and cleaning up toxic land sites at a record pace across our country,” he said.