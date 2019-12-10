Family Sues Indiana for Lakefront Land-Grab w/o Compensation

‘If Indiana wants more public beach along the lake, it must pay for it…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) An Indiana family is suing the state Supreme Court ruled last year that the Indiana could seize their private beachfront without compensation.

Randy and Kimberley Pavlock are one of many Indiana families who purchased land on the Lake Michigan beachfront. Like many other property owners in the area, the Pavlocks have allowed a good deal of public access in an attempt to prevent government land grabs, according to the Pacific Legal Foundation.

But in 2018, the Indiana Supreme Court ruled that private property along Lake Michigan ended at the vegetation line, not at the waterfront.

“In doing so, Indiana has claimed title to a huge swathe of scenic and valuable real estate that private landowners had thought was theirs,” the attorneys for another Indiana family similarly affected wrote in an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court—an appeal the Supreme Court declined to hear.

The Pavlocks are fighting back, demanding that the state of Indiana compensate them for the land the government took. After all, that is what the Constitution requires, PLF said.

“The Constitution says that government may take property for a public use, but that it must pay for it,” the legal group said in a statement. “This is true whether the taking is done by a local government, a state government, or, in this case, by a court whose ruling redefines the property right out of existence.”

Although the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear a case on the Indiana court’s ruling earlier this year, PLF said it hopes the Supreme Court will reconsider.

“The Indiana beachfront is a beautiful natural resource, but that does not make it public,” PLF attorney Chris Kieser said.

“If Indiana wants more public beach along the lake, it must pay for it,” he added. “The state supreme court cannot simply assert that the beach has always been public when the law, actions of the local, state, and federal governments, and history itself say differently.”