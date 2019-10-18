Immigration Officials Identify More than 200 Fake Families Trying to Enter U.S.

‘These are examples of the dark side of this humanitarian crisis that our Border Patrol and HSI agents are working tirelessly to identify…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Two immigration agencies identified more than 200 fraudulent families that have entered the United States and turned themselves into border authorities in an attempt to receive de facto immunity from immigration laws.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol started the Family Fraud Initiative to identify individuals posing as families in order to exploit America’s asylum and immigration process, ICE reported.

Jack P. Staton, special agent in charge of HSI El Paso, said criminals use children to illegal enter the American mainland.

“These children are being dangerously used as pawns by criminals to take advantage of loopholes in our immigration laws and avoid being detained by U.S. immigration authorities,” he said.

“HSI and Border Patrol will continue to protect children from being smuggled, as well as aggressively target, identify and stop criminal organizations from generating false documents and exploiting innocent children.”

In six months the Family Fraud Initiative has identified 238 fraudulent families; has seized 329 false documents used to support fraudulent assertions; and has prosecuted more than 35o people for crimes including human smuggling, making false statements, conspiracy and illegal re-entry after removal.

HSI and Border Patrol also identified 50 illegal aliens who falsely claimed that they were unaccompanied minors.

In these cases, adult illegal aliens presented fraudulent paperwork showing that they were minors and then received care reserved for minors from Health and Human Services.

“These are examples of the dark side of this humanitarian crisis that our Border Patrol and HSI agents are working tirelessly to identify,” said El Paso Sector Interim Chief Gloria I. Chavez.

“We will pursue the highest of judicial consequences for those who commit fraud and exploit innocent children,” she said.