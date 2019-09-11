DHS: Illegal Immigration Drops Significantly after Pact w/ Mexico

‘That international effort is making an impact…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) President Donald Trump’s pact with Mexico is helping curb illegal immigration—and they have the numbers to prove it.

Immigration officials apprehended about 64,000 migrants at the southern border in August, according to Fox News.

This is a significant drop from the past few months, which saw a sharp increase in border apprehensions as asylum-seeking migrants flooded the U.S.–Mexico border.

In July, 82,055 were apprehended, and in May, more than 144,000 migrants were arrested. Overall, migration through Mexico is down by 56 percent, Mexican officials have said.

The number of caravans has also dropped. In August, six migrant caravans attempted to make it to the border. In May, there were 48.

Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan credited Trump’s ongoing negotiations with the Mexican government.

“That international effort is making an impact. Mexican operational interdiction is certainly [the] highlight of that effort, but the shared responsibility we’re seeing in the region, governments stepping up and saying, ‘We also own this,’” McAleenan told Fox News.

After Trump threatened to impose steep tariffs on Mexico, Mexican officials agreed to take “unprecedented steps” to curb migration, including giving migrants permits to remain and work in Mexico, and providing free transportation to those who want to return to their home countries.

Mexico has also ramped up its security efforts. For example, Mexican officials announced last month they had arrested and deported a member of a jihadist terror organization who intended to do harm to the U.S.

“The president has made it very clear that he’s going to use every tool available to him and his administration to address this unprecedented crisis at the southern border,” said Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, during a media briefing on Monday.

Morgan noted that if this change is to be permanent, Congress must step up and pass “meaningful legislation that we’ve been telling them for a long time they need to do to effectively address the loopholes in our current legal framework.”