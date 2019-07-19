Illegal Aliens Hiding in Churches Feel Indignant that ICE Would Fine Them

‘They’re trying to break her resolve. They’re trying to intimidate her…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Illegal aliens around the United States are hiding in churches, where they know Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not arrest them, but they could face fines for dodging law enforcement.

The Immigration and Nationality Act allows the federal government to levy fines for illegally residing in the country, the Associated Press reported.

“[ICE] is committed to using various enforcement methods—including arrest, detention, technological monitoring, and financial penalties—to enforce U.S. immigration law and maintain the integrity of legal orders issued by judges,” an ICE spokesperson said.

Attorney Lizbeth Mateo said federal immigration authorities are hitting 42-year-old Edith Espinal, whom Mateo represents, with a fine of about $800 per day. Mateo reports that nine other illegal aliens who are staying with Epsinal in a church in Columbus, Ohio, are facing similar penalties.

Mateo said the federal government does not care about the money. They simple want to “scare” the illegal aliens into leaving the country.

“They’re trying to break her resolve,” Mateo said. “They’re trying to intimidate her.”

Espinal’s fines now total nearly half a million dollars, as she had illegally resided at the Columbus church since October 2017.

Mateo said Espinal feels “anger, disbelief and indignation” that the federal government would attempt to enforce the country’s immigration laws.

Rosa Ortez Cruz—an illegal alien residing in a Chapel Hill, NC, church—faces about $800 per day in fines, amounting to more than $314,000, The News & Observer reported.

Cruz illegally entered the United States and was ordered to be deported.

ICE enforcement program manager Lisa Hoescht sent a letter to Cruz’s lawyer, alleging that the illegal alien had “willfully failed or refused” to show up for deportation and “connived or conspired” to illegally stay in the United States.

Rev. Mark Davidson, the pastor at the Church of Reconciliation in Chapel Hill, offered to assist Cruz in evading federal immigration enforcement.

“There’s a grave misunderstanding of who Central American refugees are,” Davidson said, ignoring that Central American migrants are often criminals. “It’s not a crime to migrate from dangerous conditions. It’s not a crime to seek asylum.”

U.S. immigration law does not grant asylum to people fleeing general crime and poverty.

It is a crime to enter the United States without requesting asylum at a port of entry.

It is also a crime for those who have applied for and been denied asylum to subsequently refuse to exit the United States.