Majority of Illegal Aliens Coming from 44 Countries Other Than Mexico

Congress set to appropriate more than $4.5 billion in additional funding to provide extra comfort for illegals crossing border…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Word has spread around the world that America’s ruling class will not enforce the country’s immigration laws, prompting migrants from various countries other than Mexico to cross the border illegally.

In a recent press release, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said agents there have apprehended immigrants from 44 countries.

“Our agents, along with the assistance of our DHS partners, continue to meet each new challenge as the ongoing humanitarian crisis evolves,” Ortiz said.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 180 Haitian illegal aliens in the past week, Customs and Border Protection reported.

Agents arrested them in large groups, including 14 Haitian nationals on June 11 and 44 on June 17.

Yet, before this week, Del Rio Sector agents had apprehended only 17 Haitian nationals since Oct. 1, 2018.

In a span of less than seven months, Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested more than 36,000 illegal aliens. This is more than twice as many apprehensions as all last year.

CBP reports that more than 80 percent of illegal aliens (about 29,000 people) entering through the Del Rio Sector—a small portion of the southern border—are coming from countries besides Mexico, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola.

Migrants travel to Mexico first, knowing that if they cross the southern border the federal government will provide them with food, shelter and medical care before releasing them into the American interior.

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to spend an additional $4.59 billion for the crisis, most of which will go toward services for the illegal aliens.

The money will not pay for a wall or other services to protect American citizens or enforce immigration laws.

Only $145 million will go to the Department of Defense for surveillance, maintenance and medical care.

The Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Homeland Security will receive $2.9 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, to provide services for illegal aliens.