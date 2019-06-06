Border Patrol BEGS for Wall after Illegals Leave Woman to Die in Ariz. Desert Heat

‘This group should never have been on the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Border Patrol agents have increased their demands for a southern border wall after a Guatemalan woman was found dead in the Arizona desert this week.

Immigration authorities said they received a call from the Mexican government that they’d been alerted to a group of migrants illegally crossing the southern border on the Barry M. Goldwater Firing Range, a large military reservation that includes some of the remotest deserts in the U.S.

The group of 10 illegals reportedly told Mexican authorities that they had left a woman behind after she lost consciousness.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection immediately deployed a search and rescue team and found the woman, who had died on her own in the desert.

Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik said a wall would have prevented the group from crossing the border and abandoning the ill woman.

“This was an unnecessary death,” Porvaznik said in a statement. “This group should never have been on the Barry M. Goldwater Bombing Range.”

Porvaznik said Yuma Sector agents had observed a recent uptick in illegal entries in this area: “We feel strongly that effective anti-pedestrian/vehicle barriers are needed to improve the security and safety there.”

The other migrants were found and detained at the Yuma Border Patrol Station, where they received food, water and care while awaiting prosecution, the agency said.

“The planned border [wall] will aid in the impedance and denial of illegal entries along the Southwest Border, which will decrease the likelihood of unnecessary death, injury and criminal smuggling activity in this area,” Porvaznik said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the woman’s death.

Her body will be transported back to Guatemala, CBP said.