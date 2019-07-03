DHS: Illegals Could Face $500K Fines for Ignoring Deportation Orders

‘It’s really, honestly it’s very unfair, but yeah we will be removing a large number of people…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Trump administration issued notice that it planned to start fining immigrants who refuse to follow deportation orders, according to NPR.

The Department of Homeland Security sent out notices that ordered illegals “failing to depart the U.S. as previously agreed” to pay fines of up to $500,000.

“It is the intention of ICE to order you pay a fine in the amount of $497,777,” Lisa Hoechst, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, wrote in one of these notices to Edith Espinal Moreno earlier this month.

President Donald Trump has promised to crack down on deportations, threatening to increase raids if Congress doesn’t pass new legislation reforming asylum laws.

The deportations will begin next week “unless we do something pretty miraculous,” Trump said on Saturday. “It’s really, honestly it’s very unfair, but yeah we will be removing a large number of people,” he said.

Trump also approved a $4.5 billion border relief bill last week, but did so on the condition that Democrats would work with the GOP to find a solution to the immigration crisis.

These notices are legal under an executive order Trump signed at the beginning of his presidency, in which he allows the administration to collect “all fines and penalties that the Secretary is authorized under the law to assess and collect from aliens unlawfully present in the United States.”

This order, dubbed the Immigration and Nationality Act, gives ICE the ability to impose “civil fines on aliens who have been ordered removed or granted voluntary departure and fail to depart the United States.”

Under this law, illegal immigrants can be mined up to $500 a day for each day they don’t obey deportation orders.

“ICE is committed to using various enforcement methods—including arrest, detention, technological monitoring and financial penalties—to enforce U.S. immigration law and maintain the integrity of legal orders issued by judges,” ICE spokesman Matthew Bourke told NPR.