Ilhan Omar Has Paid Her Husband Nearly $900,000 For Consulting Services

‘Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., has paid her new husband’s consulting firm nearly $900,000 since 2018, according to records obtained by the New York Post.

Omar has paid Tim Mynett $878,930.65 in consulting fee services since she first ran for Congress.

This year alone, she has paid him $292,814.99 for digital advertising, fundraising consulting, and research services, according to the Federal Election Commission filings.

She married Mynett—her third husband—in March after denying allegations, first confirmed by Mynett’s ex-wife, that couple had been conducting an affair.

Omar divorced her estranged previous husband, Ahmed Hirsi, last fall, after the rumors first surfaced.

The freshman congresswoman’s payments to Mynett prompted an ethics complaint in August, but because the FEC allows lawmakers to work with and hire their family members or spouses, the payments are technically legal.

If the FEC did decide to investigate, however, Omar would need to prove that she his paying Mynett just as much or as little as she would pay a different consultant of no relation.

Omar has continuously denied any wrongdoing, blaming criticism of her affair and continued payments to Mynett on “rightwing Twitter trolls.”

My relationship with Tim began long after this work started. We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 17, 2020

Mynett’s ex-wife, Beth, insisted that Omar is not above scrutiny and that her financial dealings’ specially as they relate to her campaign, should be scrutinized.

“On reflection Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Rep. Omar than with his actual work commitments, averaging 12 days per month away from home over the past year,” Beth Mynett wrote in her divorce filings.