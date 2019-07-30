Ilhan Omar Shares Tweet Mocking Rand Paul Assault

‘Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with … whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., shared a tweet mocking Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and the brutal attack he suffered in 2017 that landed him in the hospital with six broken ribs.

Omar followed shortly after a recent Breitbart interview in which Paul agreed with President Donald Trump that Omar should “go back” where she came from and offered to help pay for her ticket.

.@RandPaul on @IlhanMN: “I’m willing to contribute to buy her a ticket to visit #Somalia… she can look and maybe learn a little bit about the disaster that is Somalia.” “After she’s visited Somalia she might come back and appreciate America more.” https://t.co/g4Hmw0J1HH pic.twitter.com/RKjSASWbne — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) July 27, 2019

Responding to the statements from Paul, comedian Tom Arnold ripped into Paul, as reported on by Newsweek.

Imagine being Rand Paul’s next door neighbor and having to deal with @RandPaul lying cowardly circular whiney bullcrap about lawn clippings. No wonder he ripped his toupee off. — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) July 29, 2019

Omar then retweeted the leftist reality-TV personality and one-time husband of Roseanne Barr.

Arnold was citing a bizarre neighborhood incident in 2017 when Paul was attacked by his neighbor, 59-year-old Rene Boucher, while he was doing his lawn work.

According to court documents, Boucher attacked Paul over an “unsightly” pile of debris that kept piling up. But Paul has made it clear that he believes Boucher’s attack was politically motivated.

Boucher pleaded guilty in March and was sentenced to 30 days in prison for attacking a member of Congress and forced to pay a $10,000 fine.