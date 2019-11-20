Rep. Omar Wants Leniency for Man Who Threatened to Kill Her; ‘Teach Him Love’

‘I do not believe the defendant would be served by a severe prison sentence…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar wants a federal judge to give a lenient sentence to the man who threatened to kill her in order to “teach him love.”

Patrick Carlineo pleaded guilty to threatening to assault and kill a U.S. official, and for owning guns illegally as a convicted felon, according to CNN.

Omar responded to the guilty plea by urging the Federal District Court in Buffalo to “show compassion” during his sentencing.

“We must teach the defendant love,” Omar wrote in a letter to New York federal Judge Frank Geraci. “For this reason, I do not believe the defendant would be served by a severe prison sentence or substantial financial fine and ask you to show compassion in your sentencing.”

“Threatening assassination of a public official in our country is dangerous to both the individual and our republic,” Omar continued. “[These crimes] are an increasing feature in our public sphere … We will not defeat it with anger and exclusion. We will defeat it with compassion.”

Sharing my full letter on the the sentencing of Patrick W. Carlineo, a man convicted of threatening my life. We must apply a system of compassion to criminal justice. Who are we as a nation if we respond to threats of political retribution with retribution ourselves? pic.twitter.com/s96jjh8AlD — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) November 19, 2019

Carlineo reportedly called Omar’s office in March and asked her staff members pointed questions about Omar’s Muslim faith before threatening to kill her, according to the New York Times.

“Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood?” Carlineo asked, according to a criminal complaint. “Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her [expletive] … I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.”

Later, Carlineo told the FBI that he was a patriot who hated “radical Muslims in our government.”

He also claimed Omar supported radical terrorist groups, such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

Carlineo will be sentenced on Feb. 14 and facets up to 10 years in prison.