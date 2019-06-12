REPORT: Omar Filed Joint Tax Returns w/ Man Who Wasn’t Her Husband

Minn. congresswoman was still married to another man…

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., illegally filed joint tax returns with her husband years before they were legally married and at a time when she was married to another man, according to Minnesota campaign finance officials.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board said Thursday that Omar and her husband, Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi, fired joint tax returns in 2014 and 2015 before they were even married.

Omar was still legally married to another man, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, at the time she filed the tax returns.

Some states allow joint filings for “common law” marriages, but Minnesota does not.

One tax expert told the Associated Press that though Omar’s actions were illegal, if there wasn’t evidence of criminal intent, she’ll likely face no criminal charges.

Minnesota officials also ordered Omar to repay her 2018 campaign nearly $3,500 for using campaign funds for personal travel and expenses.

Omar and Hirsi became engaged in 2002 but were never legally married.

They had two children together before separating in 2008.

She then married Elmi in 2009, and obtained a divorce in 2011.

The divorce, however, wasn’t a legal one, but one facilitated through the Muslim faith tradition.

Omar and Hirsi then reconciled and had a third child together in 2012. Omar didn’t legally file for divorce with Elmi until 2017. She then legally married Hirsi in 2018.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board never referred the case to county prosecutors, so it’s unlikely action against Omar will be taken, the Associated Press reported.

“I’m glad this process is complete and that the Campaign Finance Board has come to a resolution on this matter,” Omar said in a statement, according to Fox Channel 9.

In another statement to the Associated Press, Omar’s campaign said, “All of Rep. Omar’s tax filings are fully compliant with all applicable tax law.”