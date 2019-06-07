Ilhan Omar Calls Immigration Enforcement ‘Un-American’

‘ICE is not the solution, we need to abolish ICE…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Radical Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., declared Thursday that any immigration enforcement whatsoever is “un-American” and that Congress must defund Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

As the immigration crisis escalates, Sherburne County in Minnesota offered an extra 300 beds to help with immigrant detention, Daily Mail reported.

In response she condemned borders, immigration and citizenship statuses, and the very idea of a country.

ICE is requesting 500 beds from Sherburne County to detain immigrants. It’s un-American to criminalize immigrants for wanting to come to this country for a better life. This is why ICE needs to be defunded. https://t.co/W4znvAiHV3 — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) June 6, 2019

ICE has not yet said whether they will accept the extra beds in the Sherburne County jail.

Omar said as early as last summer that ICE should be abolished, but she has been less clear about whether the United States should have immigration laws at all.

“ICE is militarized, brutal, and unaccountable,” Omar tweeted last July. “Immigration policy should be based in compassion. ICE is not the solution, we need to abolish ICE.”

She took it a step further last month saying, “We need to abolish ICE and end all inhumane deportation and detention programs. We need to fight back against the criminalization of immigrants and those crossing the border.”

Omar wants a globalist state where all people can enter the United States, regardless of the language they speak, they beliefs and customs they hold, and their ability to provide for themselves.

ICE Director Mark Morgan called Omar’s comments “absolutely irresponsible.”

“Last year alone 34,000 criminal arrests, 5,000 gang members arrested. Thousands of cases of child smuggling exploitation, human trafficking,” Morgan said. “I would like to talk to that young congresswoman and have her tell me what is going to happen if ICE is abolished.”