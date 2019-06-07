Ilhan Omar Fined for Using Campaign Funds for Her Personal Use

Minn. state lawmaker says report still ‘raises even more troubling questions’…

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was ordered to reimburse her congressional campaign committee nearly $3,500 after Minnesota campaign finance officials ruled she repeatedly violated state rules by using campaign funds to pay for personal travel expenses and her tax returns.

The Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board also ruled that Omar must pay a $500 civil penalty for using campaign money to travel to Florida, where she accepted an honorarium.

“This reimbursement payment is the total amount of campaign funds that were used for purposes not permitted by statute in 2016 and 2017,” the report concluded. “Rep. Omar must provide documentation within 30 days from the date of this order showing the deposit of the reimbursement into the Omar committee’s account.”

The board found that Omar’s campaign had improperly paid hotel or travel expenses at least five times in 2017.

It also paid for Omar’s immigration records and two years of tax returns without explaining what such payments had to do with her congressional race.

Under Minnesota law, campaign trips must be related to serving in office.

Omar said in a statement that she would comply with the board’s findings.

“I’m glad this process is complete and that the Campaign Finance Board has come to a resolution on this matter,” she said, according to Fox Channel 9. “We have been collaborative in this process and are glad the report showed that none of the money was used for personal use, as was initially alleged.”

However, the report did conclude that there was “some personal benefit to Rep. Omar from the [legal] services” hired by her campaign.

Republican state Rep. Steve Drazkowski initially raised concerns about Omar’s mishandling and suggested she used almost $3,000 in campaign funds to pay a lawyer for her divorce proceedings.

The board did not find evidence to confirm this, but Drazkowski said in a statement that the report still “raises even more troubling questions” and provides “no reassurance to Minnesotans.”