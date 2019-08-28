Watchdog Files FEC Complaint Against Rep. Omar for Payments to Her Alleged Lover

Group seeks investigation into alleged work ‘consultant’ did for Minnesota congresswoman…

(Dan E. Way, Liberty Headlines) U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., might have unlawfully paid her alleged illicit lover unwarranted fees from her congressional campaign finance funds, a conservative watchdog group alleged.

The National Legal and Policy Center said it plans to file a complaint with the Federal Election Commission alleging Omar — who has a bizarre past with men in her life that includes possibly marrying her brother to get him a green card — might have paid her paramour in a real-life sweetheart deal.

“This arrangement where Ilhan is paying her lover consulting fees could be illegal if he’s not doing the work,” NLPC Chairman Peter Flaherty told the New York Post. “And we’ll be asking the FEC for an investigation to determine the nature and level of his work product.”

The paper earlier reported allegations Omar, who is married but separated from her husband, is dating campaign consultant Tim Mynett, whose wife filed for separation because of the affair.

“Records show that the 37-year-old Minnesota congresswoman paid Tim Mynett and his E. Street Group approximately $230,000 through her campaign since 2018 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, internet advertising and travel expenses,” the paper reported.

Documentation to validate the travel expenses were legally allowable was flimsy.

More than $70,000 was transferred in 14 payments to Mynett’s E. Street Group LLC between April 22 and June 11, records show.

It would not be the first time Omar ran afoul of campaign finance laws.

Minnesota officials ordered her to reimburse her congressional campaign committee nearly $3,500 and fined her $500 for impermissibly using funds for personal travel expenses in 2016 and 2017.

The watchdog group Judicial Watch announced on July 26 it hand delivered an ethics complaint to David Skaggs, chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics, seeking investigation of Omar’s marriage to her brother, which might have been a sham arrangement to get him into the country unlawfully.

“Substantial, compelling and, to date, unrefuted evidence has been uncovered that Rep. Ilhan Omar may have committed the following crimes in violation of both federal law and Minnesota state law: perjury, immigration fraud, marriage fraud, state and federal tax fraud, and federal student loan fraud,” Judicial Watch said.