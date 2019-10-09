Ilhan Omar Blames Divorce on Media Scrutiny, Political Opponents

‘This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Shortly after Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., filed for divorce from her husband, she blamed media scrutiny and political criticism for the part it played in her marital drama.

Omar filed for divorce from Ahemd Hirsi last week, citing an “irretrievable breakdown” in her marriage.

But her lawyer, Jaime Driggs, claimed that the constant “speculation and innuendo from political opponents and the media” made the marriage impossible.

“This has taken a significant toll on Ilhan, Ahmed, and their three children,” Driggs said, according to the Independent.

The divorce filing comes just one month after a New York woman filed a complaint in court accusing her husband, Tim Mynett, of leaving her for Omar.

Mynett is a political consultant who has worked on Omar’s campaign, and the two have been spotted together on several occasions. Both Omar and Mynett have denied the accusations.

“Since the time of Mr. Mynett’s departure from the marital home, Ms. Mynett began a negative campaign against Mr. Mynett, seemingly in an effort to ruin his career and permanently damage his relationship with William and his step-daughter,” Tim Mynett’s counter-claim reads.

When the accusations first came out, sources close to Omar said they deeply troubled Hirsi, Omar’s husband.

“I’m surprised he hasn’t filed already,” a source close to Omar and Hirsi told the New York Post when the allegations were first reported.

Omar’s marriage has also come under scrutiny due to allegations that she illegally married her brother to sidestep immigration restrictions.

Omar seemed to confirm the rumor herself in a 2013 tweet she recently deleted, which paid tribute to “my abbot Nur Said,” meaning, “my father Nur Said.”

Critics were quick to point out that “Nur Said” is the same last name as Omar’s second husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, though Omar quickly denounced the skepticism as “baseless.”