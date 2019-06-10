Ilhan Omar Plans to Join Bipartisan Black-Jewish Caucus

Omar: ‘This is not going to be the country of the white people…’

(Kaylee McGhee, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar plans to join a new bipartisan black-Jewish in caucus, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

Three black and two Jewish members of the U.S. House launched the caucus on Monday, and will work to bring blacks and Jews together to back legislation against hate crimes and white supremacism.

The current members include Reps. Brenda Lawrence, D-Mich., Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., Will Hurd, R-Texas, and John Lewis, D-Ga.

A few of the caucus’s members have criticized Omar for her repeated use of anti-Semitic slurs. Zeldin, specifically, has blasted Omar’s desire to be apart of the caucus and warned she would “poison” the new coalition.

In February, Omar drew bipartisan condemnation for suggesting that pro-Israel lawmakers have dual loyalties and that they only support Israel because they’re being paid to do so.

The American Jewish Committee told the Times of Israel that it hopes Omar’s involvement in the caucus will “sensitize” her to “the importance, history, and achievements of Black-Jewish relations in our country.”

Omar’s involvement in the new caucus is her latest attempt to find solidarity with minorities. The Somali immigrant has used her identity as a shield, especially when facing pushback for her anti-Semitic rhetoric.

Minority groups have embraced her, though, arguing that Omar is only disliked because she’s a minority woman. Black Lives Matter even teamed up with Omar at a rally, during which Angela Davis — a leftist radical and professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz — said Omar is “targeted because she is an immigrant, because she is Muslim, because she is a courageous, bold black woman who speaks out in defense of Palestinians.”

“This is not going to be the country of the xenophobics,” Omar said. “This is not going to be the country of the white people. This is not going to be the country of the few. This is going to be the country of the many.”