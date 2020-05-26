Ilhan Omar: I Believe Tara Reade, But Will Still Vote for Joe Biden

‘Justice can be delayed but should never be denied….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., said she believes Tara Reade, the former congressional staffer who accused presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her, but will vote for him anyway.

“I do believe Reade,” Omar told the Sunday Times. “Justice can be delayed but should never be denied.”

Omar, who endorsed and campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said that if it was up to her Biden would not be nominated to represent the Democratic Party.

But he is also the Democrats’ best chance at beating President Trump, she said.

Believing survivors is consistent with my values. Yes, I endorsed against Biden and I didn’t pick him as our nominee. With that said, in this interview I did on May 6th, we talked about that and quotes aren’t always in context. I will vote for him and help him defeat Trump. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 25, 2020

Reade’s allegation against Biden has been corroborated by at least four independent sources, a court document, and a television clip from the 1990s.

Despite this evidence, most Democrats continue to ignore Reade or, worse, wage a smear campaign against her.

But some of the more progressive Democrats, Omar included, have been more willing to entertain Reade’s allegation — if for no other reason than because they’ve always opposed Biden’s candidacy.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has also said Reade’s allegation deserves a thorough investigation, because it “certainly seems as though something has happened” between Biden and Reade.

And although this is a “messy moment,” Democrats need to live up to the standard they’ve created, she said last month.

“If we want, if we again want to have integrity, you can’t say, you know—both believe women, support all of this, until it inconveniences you, until it inconveniences us,” she said during an online forum in April.