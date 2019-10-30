Ilhan Omar Refuses to Vote for Anti-Genocide Resolution

NBA star wonders whether congresswoman is on Erdogan’s payroll…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., was one of 11 lawmakers who refused to vote for a resolution acknowledging the World War I genocide of the Armenian people, claiming “recognition of genocide should not be used as a cudgel in a political fight.”

The resolution, passed overwhelmingly in a 405-11 vote on Tuesday, is a clear swipe at Turkey for its recent attacks on Kurdish allies of the U.S. in northern Syria.

The resolution condemns the “killing of 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire from 1915 to 1923.”

Instead of voting for the resolution, Omar voted “present,” along with one other Democrat and one Republican.

The other dissenters voted “nay” on the measure.

“A true acknowledgment of historical crimes against humanity must include both the heinous genocides of the 20th century, along with earlier mass slaughters like the transatlantic slave trade and Native American genocide, which took the lives of hundreds of millions of indigenous people in this country,” Omar said in a statement.

Enes Kanter, a Turkish born NBA player for the Boston Celtics, said Omar’s vote was “an absolute disappointment and shame.”

Kanter has criticized his home country, condemning its human rights abuses and totalitarian tendencies.

What an absolute disappointment and shame that the only democrat who did NOT support the Turkish bill aiming to stop the killing of innocent people is @IlhanMN who seems like on #DictatorErdogan ‘s payroll working for his interests, but not for the American people and democracy! — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 30, 2019

Turkey similarly condemned the U.S.’s resolution and claimed it’s “devoid of any historical or legal basis,” according to Newsweek.

The Turkish government has consistently denied the genocide occurred, despite evidence to the contrary.

Turkey’s foreign minister claimed the U.S. resolution is nothing more than a “meaningless political step” aimed to please the “Armenian lobby and anti-Turkey groups.”