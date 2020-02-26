IG REPORT: ICE Catches Criminal Aliens Better w/ Local Cooperation

‘These efforts require significantly more time and resources, and … many of these criminals commit further crimes…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A Feb. 18 audit verified that Immigration and Customs Enforcement‘s Criminal Alien Program, in which federal agents partner with local law enforcement to arrest criminal illegal aliens, works when local agencies cooperate.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General released the report to determine the extent to which sanctuary cities threaten the public’s safety, ICE reported.

“This report further confirms what we have said for years: our communities are safer when law enforcement works together to take criminal aliens off the streets,” ICE Deputy Director Matthew T. Albence said.

“It is safer and more effective for ICE to take custody of criminal aliens in the secure confines of a local jail, as opposed to pursuing them while they are at-large,” he added.

The report found that ICE’s Criminal Alien Program accurately identifies criminal illegal aliens, but that ICE cannot track and arrest them as efficiently without cooperation from local law-enforcement agencies.

“These efforts require significantly more time and resources, and worst of all, while we’re still out looking for these criminals, many of these criminals commit further crimes, further victimizing the very communities these uncooperative jurisdictions are purporting to protect,” Albence said.

When the program works successfully, law-enforcement agencies arrest criminals, scan their fingerprints and then send the biographic data to the FBI.

The FBI’s database includes DHS information.

If the FBI’s investigation finds that the arrested person has a criminal warrant or is illegally residing in the United States, then ICE will be notified.

ICE then reviews the information.

If agents believe that “there is probable cause to make an arrest for immigration violations, the ICE officer then lodges a detainer and an administrative warrant to request that the person be detained rather than released into the community,” ICE reported.