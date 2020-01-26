ICE Threatens to Sue Sanctuary Cities if They Ignore Subpoenas

‘They can show up to court with a toothbrush because they might not be going home…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) pursues more forceful tactics to punish lawless sanctuary cities, the agency has threatened to sue Denver, Colorado and New York City.

An ICE official said they will take the two sanctuary cities to court if they do not provide information regarding criminal illegal aliens who were released in defiance of immigration authorities, The Washington Examiner reported.

“We expect them to comply” with ICE’s subpoenas, acting ICE Director Matt Albence said at a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

“If they don’t comply, we’ll be working with DOJ to go to district court to force them to comply with the requirements,” Albence said, as he pointed to a law in the U.S. Code that he said justified the move.

“The individuals that fail to comply can be held in contempt,” he said. “They can show up to court with a toothbrush because they might not be going home that night. Because they could be jailed for failure to comply with a lawful order from a judge. That’s the route we’re going.”

ICE monitors local arrests throughout the country in search of criminal illegal aliens. When immigration agents identify a suspected illegal alien who is in state or local custody, they contact the agency in hopes of securing a peaceful in-custody transfer of the suspect.

Sanctuary jurisdictions refuse to cooperate with ICE in these situations, and they instead opt to release criminal illegal aliens.

Albence called the subpoenas and the decision to pursue legal action as a “last resort.”

“Hopefully, when some of these other jurisdictions that don’t want to cooperate see that we’re taking this seriously, maybe they’ll come around and try to help us help their own communities,” he said.