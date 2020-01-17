ICE Subpoenas ‘Sanctuary’ Denver for Info on Violent Illegals It Released

‘Since we have no cooperation at the Denver justice center, we are modifying our tactics to produce information…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed Denver law enforcement for information relating four violent illegal immigrants the agency has been trying to deport, according to the Denver Post.

ICE sent administrative subpoenas directly to Denver’s law enforcement because, as a sanctuary city, law-enforcement officials there refuse to work with ICE of their own accord.

All of the illegals were arrested for violent crimes, and they all had been previously deported. But Denver released three of the four men from jail, while one still remains in custody.

Now, Denver officials have 14 days to respond to ICE’s request. If Denver law enforcement refuses, ICE could go to a federal judge.

Henry Lucero, deputy executive associate director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, admitted this is a “drastic change,” and one “ICE is forced to do” as a last resort due to the lack of voluntary assistance.

“Since we have no cooperation at the Denver justice center, we are modifying our tactics to produce information,” Lucero told the Associated Press.

Denver officials disputed the claim that they had not cooperated with ICE, and argued they had already provided ICE officials with information about three of the illegals.

“We are reviewing the administrative subpoenas from ICE, which were not issued by a court of law,” said Theresa Marchetta, the director of strategic communications with the mayor’s office. “We want to be very clear that our immigration ordinance fully complies with federal law.”

But Ryan Luby, a spokesman for the city’s attorney office, said that unless the subpoena is “court-ordered,” the city will not comply with ICE’s demands.

“The subpoenas were not issued by a court of law and not signed by a judge. There is no indication they are related to a criminal investigation,” he said. “Denver does not comply with subpoenas unless they are Court-ordered or unless they are primarily related to a criminal investigation. Our immigration ordinance fully complies with federal law.”