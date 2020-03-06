ICE Agents Resist Calif. Sanctuary Laws by Arresting Illegal Near SF Courthouse

‘Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Immigration agents on Tuesday arrested a criminal illegal alien who local authorities have arrested and released at least seven times in five years, despite eight detainer requests from Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Officers with ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested the unnamed Mexican national by San Francisco‘s courthouse, even though California’s state legislature last year outlawed arrests around or inside of courthouses, ICE reported.

ICE San Francisco Field Office Director David Jennings said California’s laws do not govern the federal agency’s policies, The Washington Times reported.

“California Assembly Bill 668 cannot and will not govern the conduct of federal officers acting pursuant to duly-enacted laws passed by Congress that provide the authority to make administrative arrests of removable aliens inside the United States,” Jennings said.

“Our officers will not have their hands tied by sanctuary rules when enforcing immigration laws to remove criminal aliens from our communities,” he said.

Despite ICE’s continuous requests for an in-custody transfer of the illegal alien, San Francisco city and county authorities have refused to cooperate.

Instead, the sanctuary jurisdictions have repeatedly released him back into San Francisco’s communities, where he has re-offended.

Following seven arrests by local law enforcement agencies, courts have convicted the Mexican national of felony 2nd degree burglary three times, in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

“For many years, the city and county of San Francisco has refused to cooperate with ICE—much to their own detriment,” Jennings said.

“Criminals like this individual are released to re-offend again and again,” he continued. “A simple phone call to ICE to arrange the secure transfer of such individuals would serve the hard working residents of the city far more than a misguided sanctuary policy that, as proven here and numerous times in the past, goes to great lengths to protect criminals under the guise of protecting the citizenry.”