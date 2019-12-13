ICE Report Details How Border Crisis Affected Immigration Enforcement

‘No matter where you live in the U.S., your safety is impacted by criminal aliens who came to this country illegally and now live in your neighborhoods…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The ongoing border crisis severely affected immigration enforcement along the southern border this past year, according to a new report by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2019 alone, ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested more than 143,000 illegal aliens and deported about 267,000 in an effort to restore “integrity to the nation’s immigration system.”

The number of deportations increased by more than 10,000 people from 2018, ICE said.

The influx of migrants seeking asylum accelerated this problem, as did the “sanctuary city” policies that prevented ICE officers from removing dangerous illegal immigrants, said acting ICE Director Matthew Albence.

“There is no doubt that the border crisis, coupled with the unwillingness of some local jurisdictions that choose to put politics over public safety has made it more difficult for ICE to carry out its Congressionally mandated interior enforcement mission,” Albence said in a statement.

“No matter where you live in the U.S., your safety is impacted by criminal aliens who came to this country illegally and now live in your neighborhoods,” he said.

Toward the end of the year, arrests at the border dropped significantly, and ICE credits President Donald Trump’s immigration deal with Mexico, as well as this administration’s ongoing effort to “clearly demonstrate the detrimental effect the border crisis had on public safety.”

“This administration’s strategies have brought about results, dramatic results,” acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan said earlier this year.

More than 86% of the illegal aliens arrested by ICE were convicted or they continue to await criminal charges, ICE said.

More than 1,900 of the arrests resulted in convictions and charges for homicide; 1,800 resulted in charges for kidnapping; and more than 12,000 arrested aliens were charged with sex offenses.

“Despite our significant challenges, and as evidenced by the tremendous work of the professional men and women of ERO, ICE remains committed to removing dangerous, recidivist criminals from our communities,” Albence continued.