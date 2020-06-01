ICE Joins Search for Illegal Last Seen Driving Vehicle of Missing Wash. State Man

‘It is our feeling that the most likely way for us to find out where Mr. Eckles is is to contact the person that was in possession of his vehicle…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Washington state joined the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office in search of a criminal illegal alien who is believed to be connected to the disappearance of a 41-year-old man, according to Border Report.

Ian Eckles, of Kent, went missing on May 18 in Cle Elum while he was hunting, KING5 reported.

Kittitas County authorities released a “Be on the Lookout” flyer on May 27 for the Mexican citizen, 34-year-old Jorge Omar Alcantara–Gonzalez. ICE began to search for Alcantara–Gonzalez on May 28.

Local authorities have arrested, charged and released Alcantara-Gonzalez “on multiple occasions,” even though federal immigration officials have lodged immigration detainers for his arrest, ICE reported.

Kittitas County’s alert describes Alcantara–Gonzalez as “connected with a missing person, stolen vehicles and multiple burglaries and thefts.” He is possibly armed.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office found Eckles’ truck in the woods. He abandoned the truck in the Mineral Springs Campground on May 26.

“It is our feeling that the most likely way for us to find out where Mr. Eckles is is to contact the person that was in possession of his vehicle,” said Inspector Chris Whitsett of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.

Ten agencies, including the FBI, are searching for Eckles and Alcantara-Gonzalez, in hopes that he can lead them to Eckles.

Eckles’ family and friends said they have searched the area every day since he went missing.

“No leads on Ian at this point. Based on everything we’re seeing we really don’t expect to find Ian. It’s very hard,” said Dan Linn, a longtime family friend.