Former ICE Chief Denounces AOC’s Blatant ‘Hate Toward Law Enforcement’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Thomas Homan, former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, during a congressional hearing for her blatant disrespect for law-enforcement members, including ICE officials.

WATCH: AOC shouts at former ICE head Thomas Homan and slams gavel at him while he GOES OFF on her for attacking ICE. “In my 34 years, I’ve never seen such hate toward a law enforcement agency in my life that you want to abolish them rather than do YOUR job and legislate.” pic.twitter.com/ULrDFWWXvH — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) September 11, 2019

Homan was testifying before the House Oversight Subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties during a hearing on Medical Deferred Action for Critically Ill Children when Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., attacked him for supporting President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“Mr. Homan, as a fellow American I just want you to know your contribution as acting director of ICE under this administration will always be remembered as one that was very ruthless and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers, as the author of the separation policy, and now of this sick—you know, preventing people—sick children before this committee seeking life-saving medical treatment,” Tlaib said.

“I am deeply troubled by your opening statement and continued assault on innocent lives,” she continued, “and I ask that this administration please stop playing politics with the lives of the children before this committee but also with the lives of many Americans that are directly impacted by the continued broken immigration system in our country.”

Homan asked for time to respond, but Ocasio–Cortez denied his request.

“He was invoked,” responded ranking member Chip Roy, R-Texas. “I would suggest he should be able to at least be able to respond.”

Ocasio–Cortez then gave him five minutes to respond to Tlaib’s attack.

“First of all, I served my country for 34 years,” Homan began. “I saved many lives and I ran an agency.”

He said the amount of opioids ICE took off the streets last year “could have killed every man, woman, and child in the United States twice over.”

Homan added that ICE had arrested thousands of sexual predators and rescued thousands of children who were victimized by them. They also helped hundreds of women that were victims of sex trafficking.

He estimated that nearly 90 percent of the detainees ICE arrested for deportation either had a criminal history or pending criminal charges.

“They were found in a county jail, which most likely means they are more than a choir boy,” Homan said. “So to mismessage what the work the men and women of ICE do is appalling.”

Ocasio–Cortez then interrupted Homan and attempted to cut him short, but he wouldn’t have it.

“In my 34 years [of service] I have never seen such hate toward law-enforcement in my life, that you want to abolish them rather than do your job and legislate,” he said to Ocasio–Cortez.

“Mr. Homan, your time is expired,” she yelled, slamming her gavel at him.

“If you don’t like it, legislate!” he responded.