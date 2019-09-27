ICE Arrests Nearly 200 Violent Illegals in East Coast Sanctuary Cities

‘Thousands of illegal aliens have been released…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested nearly 200 illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities in the northeastern United States.

In New York, ICE carried out a five-day raid and arrested more than 80 violent illegals in New York City, the Hudson Valley, and Long Island.

At least half of those arrested had been previously released from law enforcement despite ICE having issued legal detainers on them, in order to take them into custody and start deportation proceedings.

Ten of those arrested had, in fact, already been deported but returned to the U.S.

And several had previous felony convictions for violent crimes.

“Because of the senseless local laws in New York City, thousands of illegal aliens have been released; and as this trend continues, thousands more will be released back into the communities to threaten the safety of our city’s citizens,” Thomas Decker, field office director for Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) New York, said in a statement. “ICE deportation officers continue to focus enforcement efforts on arresting and removing those criminal aliens who think the laws of this country are mere suggestions.”

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has continued to defend the city’s decision not to cooperate with ICE, arguing the city is focused on protecting all immigrants regardless of documentation status.

But earlier this year when Trump threatened to drop undocumented refugees in New York, de Blasio slammed the action as “illegal.”

“I remember vividly the day early in the Trump administration when he said he was going to cut our security funding because we did not ask for documentation status, because we would not cooperate with everything ICE was doing,” de Blasio said in April. “We said we would go to court to stop him and we did. So this is just patently illegal. We’ll stop it.”

Raids similar to the ones in New York were also conducted in New Jersey, which also has several sanctuary jurisdictions.

ICE arrested 54 individuals in the Garden State, and at least three of the men arrested had past felony convictions for violence and sexual assault.

ICE said that nearly 90% of the illegal immigrants they arrested and deported in Fiscal Year 2018 had criminal convictions. The agency said 66% have pending criminal charges, and 21% ignored previous orders of removal.

“These vital operations clearly show who ICE targets in an effort to protect the nation, while seeking to remove criminal aliens who pose a clear threat to public safety,” acting Field Office Director Ruben Perez said in a statement.