ICE Arrests Violent Illegal Alien Who NYC Officials Released SEVEN Times

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Federal immigration officials finally arrested a violent illegal immigrant who had been arrested and released by New York City’s law enforcement seven different times.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Andre Lloyd Campbell, a Jamaican national who has been charged with multiple counts of disorderly conduct and grand larceny. Despite ICE’s multiple detainer requests, New York City law enforcement released Campbell again and again.

“Campbell has repeatedly been arrested for local criminal charges, and even through ICE lodged a detainer more than half a dozen times, he was allowed back on to New York City streets to re-offend,” Thomas Decker, ICE’s New York field office director, said in a statement. “What more needs to be said about the way sanctuary city policies continue to shield criminal aliens? What is known is that even with immense public scrutiny, ICE continues to prioritize the safety of New York’s law-abiding residents. Clearly our priorities are in better order than the politicians who run this city.”

New York City is one of several self-proclaimed sanctuary cities the Justice Department has sued due to their efforts to hinder federal immigration officers.

The sanctuary policies that allowed criminals like Campbell to walk free put law enforcement and law-abiding citizens “in harm’s way,” said Attorney General William Barr.

Barr said the Justice Department would be “robustly supporting” federal immigration officials to use “all lawful means,” including federal subpoenas, to obtain information about suspects they are seeking to deport.

“These policies are textbook examples of misguided ideology triumphing over common-sense law enforcement, and it is the public and the police who pay the price,” Barr said.