ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Sexual-Abuser Freed by NY Corrections Dept.

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The New York City Department of Corrections in February freed an illegal alien who was arrested for child sexual-assault even though immigration officials requested custody of him.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents re-arrested the Ecuadorian national, Edgar Vinicio Guzman–Borja, on March 6 in Queens, New York City, ICE reported.

“This individual has pending charges of sexual abuse of a child, yet per sanctuary city policies, he was released back into the community and given an opportunity to possibly re-offend, instead of being turned over to ICE,” said Thomas R. Decker, field office director for ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations in New York.

The New York City Police Department arrested Guzman–Borja, 40, on Feb. 2 in Queens.

Authorities charged him with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse for touching a child younger than 13 years old and for acting in a manner to injure a child less than 17 years old.

Following his release, ICE tracked him through New York’s Criminal Alien Program and lodged a detainer with the city’s Corrections Department.

The Corrections Department ignored ICE’s request for a safe, in-custody transfer.

“Despite the lack of cooperation from the city and their resolve to release criminal aliens, even those charged with sexual offenses against children back onto city streets, ICE continues to enforce the laws on this nation as imposed by Congress with professionalism and integrity,” Decker said.

“Hopefully, for the safety of the residents, especially the children, the city will start to honor our detainers and stop protecting the criminals,” he said.