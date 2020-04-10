NC State Treasurer Says Malaria Drug Saved His Life From COVID-19

‘I’m not the expert on that to know how it impacted me, but from that point forward the goal was to get me off oxygen…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) As North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell, 61, fought COVID-19 in the hospital, his oxygen levels began to drop.

“We all take breathing for granted,” he said. “There’s a war going on in everyone who’s tested positive, inside their chest, with the virus and their immune system.”

Rather than putting him on a ventilator, doctors started him on a regimen of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, Fox News reported.

In about a day, Folwell said he began to recover.

“I’m not the expert on that to know how it impacted me, but from that point forward the goal was to get me off oxygen,” he said.

Folwell tested positive for COVID-19 in late March, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston–Salem admitted him for treatment on March 29.

He is still working toward a full recovery so that he can return to his job of managing the state’s health insurance and pension systems.

Following widespread anecdotal evidence from doctors that hydroxychloroquine was successful in treating COVID-19 patients, the National Institutes of Health on Thursday said clinical trials had begun.

“Many U.S. hospitals are currently using hydroxychloroquine as first-line therapy for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 despite extremely limited clinical data supporting its effectiveness,” said Dr. Wesley Self, who is leading the trial. “Thus, data on hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 are urgently needed to inform clinical practice.”

President Donald Trump called hydroxychloroquine a “game changer” on March 23, filling the corporate news media with consternation, as left-wing outlets like Vanity Fair reported on the dangers of Trump having promoted the widely available prescription medication.

Trump’s greatest crime: He said the FDA had approved hydroxychloroquine—which it has, just not for the treatment of COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine is FDA-approved to treat malaria, lupus and arthritis. This means that the drug’s side-effects and dangers are well-known.

Trump spoke truthfully, though with slight imprecision, and the media pounced.

Even Attorney General Bill Barr, who usually avoids partisan disputes, commented on the media’s “jihad to discredit the drug.”